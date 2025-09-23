Fort Henry Capital LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.3% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $329.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $330.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.