Farrell Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Farrell Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,462,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $74.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average is $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

