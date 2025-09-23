Farmers Trust Co. Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

