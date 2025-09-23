Family Investment Center Inc. Has $6.80 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,863,000 after buying an additional 182,749 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

