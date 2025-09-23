E&G Advisors LP Has $1.05 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

E&G Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 21,191.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CVX opened at $156.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $269.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

