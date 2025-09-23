Covea Finance Takes Position in Deere & Company $DE

Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $468.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.45 and its 200-day moving average is $490.16. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $387.03 and a twelve month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.