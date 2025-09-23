Covea Finance Grows Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Covea Finance increased its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in IDEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 49.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth $909,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.2% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 55,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.71.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $160.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.43 and a 200 day moving average of $174.62. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.The company had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

