Covea Finance Decreases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Covea Finance trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $25,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

