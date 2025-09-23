Contrasting Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) & VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck Mobilisa and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Mobilisa -4.44% -3.09% -2.43% VIQ Solutions -20.94% -32.42% -11.67%

Volatility & Risk

Intellicheck Mobilisa has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions has a beta of -1.16, meaning that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intellicheck Mobilisa and VIQ Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Mobilisa $20.00 million 5.80 -$920,000.00 ($0.04) -144.75 VIQ Solutions $31.75 million 0.00 -$11.15 million ($0.50) N/A

Intellicheck Mobilisa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIQ Solutions. Intellicheck Mobilisa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIQ Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Intellicheck Mobilisa shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Intellicheck Mobilisa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intellicheck Mobilisa beats VIQ Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that uses a retail scanner to validate an ID, and get additional data for analytics and analysis; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform’s Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About VIQ Solutions

(Get Free Report)

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; and aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, corporate finance, and media transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

