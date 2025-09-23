Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Position Lessened by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 6,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.89 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $267.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

