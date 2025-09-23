Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT at $435.63

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $435.6296.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $364.08 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $557.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

