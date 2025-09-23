BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN Shares Acquired by Covea Finance

Covea Finance grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,475,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,512 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,125,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,599,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $73.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

