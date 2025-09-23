Bfsg LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Bfsg LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 41.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 205.0% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 28.4% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,449 shares of company stock worth $21,974,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $584.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $528.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $577.86 and its 200 day moving average is $559.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

