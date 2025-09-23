Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Purchased by Argentarii LLC

Argentarii LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $293.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.18 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.73.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

