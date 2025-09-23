Argentarii LLC Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Argentarii LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 0.8% of Argentarii LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $950,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 24,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.49. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

