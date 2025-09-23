Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $86.50 and last traded at $86.22, with a volume of 380925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.39.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APTV. Barclays raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.53.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

