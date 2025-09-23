Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Altria Group by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.