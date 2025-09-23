3,447 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Acquired by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

