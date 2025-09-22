Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.40 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3876 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

