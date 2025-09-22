Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,834,000. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000.

IEI stock opened at $119.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.29. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

