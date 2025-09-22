Wilmington (LON:WIL) Issues Earnings Results

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wilmington had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 18.89%.

Wilmington Trading Up 1.5%

LON WIL opened at GBX 340 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £302.72 million, a P/E ratio of 841.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. Wilmington has a 12 month low of GBX 303 and a 12 month high of GBX 418. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 339.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price objective on shares of Wilmington in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wilmington presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 455.

About Wilmington

Wilmington acts as trusted partner to customers who are operating in regulated sectors and in the governance, risk and compliance markets. We provide critical data and information to enable our customers to make the decisions needed to maintain compliance with the rules and regulations that apply to them; and we provide training and education to equip our customers with the knowledge and skills to carry out their activities in line with best practice.

