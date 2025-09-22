WhiteCoin Trading 7.7% Higher This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $197.82 thousand worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00094076 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00007271 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000086 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,590.32 or 0.44852406 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.