Waters Corporation $WAT Shares Bought by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Waters by 85.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Waters by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 530,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,599,000 after buying an additional 28,018 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of WAT stock opened at $301.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Waters Corporation has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 target price on Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Waters

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.