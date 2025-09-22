Wall Street Zen Upgrades Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG) to “Hold”

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of WYHG stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Wing Yip Food Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wing Yip Food Holdings Group stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WYHG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

About Wing Yip Food Holdings Group

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. is a holding company. It engages in the business of processing, selling, and distributing cured meat products including cured pork sausages, cured pork meat, and other cured meat products such as cured chicken, cured duck, and cured fish; snack products including ready-to-eat sausages, jerky, duck necks, duck feet, and clay pot rice; and frozen meat products including frozen sausages, frozen beef patties, and frozen chicken breast fillets.

