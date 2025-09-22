Wall Street Zen Upgrades SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to “Buy”

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPSC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC opened at $107.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.70. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $201.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 117,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,618,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

