Wall Street Zen Upgrades Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) to Strong-Buy

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.68 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.20%. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $79,295.58. Following the sale, the director owned 33,149 shares in the company, valued at $405,080.78. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chayce David Clark sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $239,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 233,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,685.80. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,926 shares of company stock worth $711,364 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 127,474 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

