Wall Street Zen Upgrades Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Buy

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $200.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.37 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Harmony Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 222.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $6,035,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3,219.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 488,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after buying an additional 473,708 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

