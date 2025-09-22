Wall Street Zen Upgrades FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) to “Strong-Buy”

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FIGS from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS opened at $7.26 on Friday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 181.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.26%.The firm had revenue of $152.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 65,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $453,158.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,969,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,548,412.48. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 99,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $617,972.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 878,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,179.02. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 12,795.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 585.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Stories

