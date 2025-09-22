Wall Street Zen Upgrades Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) to “Hold”

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.60 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $787.04 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,611,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,067,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 281,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

