Wall Street Zen Downgrades Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) to Sell

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYRE. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

SYRE stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.87. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.24. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Spyre Therapeutics news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $299,639.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,382.44. This represents a 15.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRE. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 357.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 45.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.