Wall Street Zen Downgrades Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) to Buy

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE KEYS opened at $178.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.62. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,195. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 358.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 155.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.