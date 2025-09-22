Wall Street Zen Downgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Sell

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CRMT stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $62.72.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $125.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.35 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.08%. On average, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.2% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

