Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 373.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.43. 2,642,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.73. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Viking Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $118,466.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,146.95. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $118,424.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,001.60. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $984,405 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $241,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 9,209.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,130 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

