Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1,183.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,815,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,469,000.

BND stock opened at $74.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.39.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

