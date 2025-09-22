Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 100.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $257.69 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.