Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of BIV opened at $78.25 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.64.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
