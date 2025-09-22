Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VLY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.13. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.79 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,218,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,786 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,286,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,214,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,890,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

