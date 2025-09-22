Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,448 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $293,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,116,158.52. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,571 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,741 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.45. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The firm has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

