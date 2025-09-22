U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $60.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,115 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

