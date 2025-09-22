U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,303 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1%

GLD opened at $339.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $341.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

