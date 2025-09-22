TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th.
Read Our Latest Report on TreeHouse Foods
Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of THS stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $877.69 million, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.26. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. TreeHouse Foods has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
About TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TreeHouse Foods
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.