TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 719.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 101.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $877.69 million, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.26. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. TreeHouse Foods has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

