Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE TNL opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $64.11.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $133,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,808.32. The trade was a 79.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.39 per share, with a total value of $87,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 427,821 shares in the company, valued at $24,980,468.19. This represents a 0.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,765,874. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 19.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 10.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

