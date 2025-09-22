Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 50 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,547,000 after acquiring an additional 904,328 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,484 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $84,348,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 171,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,182.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,424,000 after acquiring an additional 123,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1%

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $462.94 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $464.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

