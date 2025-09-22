Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $529,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 324.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $228.13 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

