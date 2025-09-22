Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $472.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.