Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 335 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $45.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

