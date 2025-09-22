The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 105.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $415.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

