The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $186.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.72. The stock had a trading volume of 520,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911,765. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The company has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

