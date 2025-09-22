The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.0596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 97.0%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYCEY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

