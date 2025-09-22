Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.58.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$5.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.67. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.10 and a 12-month high of C$6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61.

The business also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0128 per share. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.